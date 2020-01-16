CBC to hydrate Olympic hopeful Ken Mullings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC) is proud to hydrate Bahamian decathlete Ken Mullings who recently shattered his own national record in the men’s indoor heptathlon at the Purdue Gene Edmonds Memorial Invitational in West Lafayette, Indiana, and is currently ranked at number five in the world in the event. Mullings is a rising star in the Bahamian athletic community.

The University of The Bahamas’ (UB) junior athlete and Olympic hopeful has competed internationally for a number of years, and CBC’s intention is to keep him refreshed with Dasani and Powerade throughout his 2020 athletic journey.

“Ken is an exceptionally talented Bahamian athlete and we are extremely excited to see him continue to make The Bahamas proud,” noted CBC Brand

Manager Karla Wells-Lisgaris.

Wells-Lisgaris noted that since meeting Mullings, he has impressed the CBC team with his passion, commitment and drive.

“We met Ken last year and were immediately taken with his positive outlook and his willingness to help those around him. This became evident during the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, when he helped us assist those in need. It is always a pleasure when you come across a young man who is so focused, yet so humble and kind.”

Mullings is currently training diligently in a bid to make The Bahamas’ team for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, this year, and the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

When asked about his Powerade and Dasani partnership, Mullings said: “I am excited to have the support of Caribbean Bottling, and I hope to work hard, perform the best that I can and hopefully bring home gold this year.”

Finishing second behind Mullings in the men’s indoor heptathlon at the Purdue Gene Edmonds Memorial Invitational was fellow Bahamian Kendrick Thompson, who also surpassed Mullings’ old record. Also, Thompson is ranked at number seven in the world in that event.