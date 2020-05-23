Catholic Church needs to assess before resuming physical services

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Catholic Church will continue its physically distancing protocols and virtual worship services, despite announcements from the prime minister yesterday that services could resume under certain conditions.

“We are pleased that we are moving towards the resumption of worship services,” said Archbishop Patrick Pinder.

“However, we need time to assess and work out how best to resume our liturgical life given the specific conditions stipulated.

“As such, the practice currently in place since March 18, 2020 will continue for the time being.”

Pinder noted that there will be no weekend masses at the parishes until further notice.

He advised that Sunday Mass will continue to be streamed over the Archdiocese’s social media platforms

These protocols will span across Catholic churches in New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

In a statement yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that in sanctuary worship services are now permitted on the Family Islands where commercial activity has resumed, and drive-up services will be permitted on the remaining islands.

Services will now be permitted Saturday and Sunday during the weekend lockdowns between 7 am and 1 pm. However, drive-up services will be limited to one hour.

For the islands only permitted to have drive-up services, churches must have adequate parking to accommodate the services.