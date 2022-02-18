“CATEGORICALLY SUCCESSFUL”: COP says RBPF fulfilled priorities notwithstanding increased in murder, armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While murders and armed robberies, among other categories of crime, increased last year over the year prior, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said crime overall remained unchanged and the Royal Bahamas Police Force was “categorically successful” in fulfilling its priorities last year.

“Overall, the force was categorically successful in fulfilling the seven areas of priority as outlined in my 2021 commissioner’s policing plan,” the commissioner said at his annual ‘Meet the Press’ at Police Headquarters.

“The overarching objectives that supported each priority guided the organization’s strategic approach and response to crime, as well as other factors impacting crime.

“While we are continuing to learn about the effects of these initiatives and police performance, we believe that there is cause for optimism.

“All seven priorities received significant attention and resources and the outcomes were positive.

“A preliminary review of crime indicates that the deliverable targets were achieved as evidenced by the overall rate of crime remaining unchanged by the end of 2021 with 4,081 cases compared to 4,064 in 2020.”

The commissioner noted there is a need for improvement, acknowledging certain categories of crime rose year-over-year.

One such category was murder.

The Bahamas recorded 119 murders last year compared to the 73 murders recorded in 2020.

This represented a 63 percent increase.

Of the 119 murders last year, guns were responsible for 104 incidents.

A total of 45 percent of murders were attributed to retaliation and conflict — the common motives.

The vast majority of victims — 64 percent of them — were between the ages of 18 and 35, Rolle noted.

There were 104 murders on New Providence, 12 on Grand Bahama, and three on the Family Islands.

When compared to 2020, murders increased 76 percent in New Providence and 33 percent in Grand Bahama.

According to the commissioner, police solved 56 percent of the murders last year.

Armed robberies increased 33 percent, from 313 incidents to 415.

Overall, crime against the person rose 18 percent.

Attempted murders increased 34 percent, from 32 incidents to 43.

There were 48 reported rapes last year, three more than the year prior.

This represents a seven percent increase.

There were six attempted rapes last year, compared to the five the year before — a 20 percent increase.

Unlawful sexual intercourse declined 23 percent, from 163 incidents to 125.

Robbery rose marginally, from 92 incidents in 2020 to 96 in 2021 — a four percent increase.

Attempted armed robbery rose 36 percent, from 11 to 15.

Crimes against the property declined four percent.

There were double-digit decreases in burglary, housebreaking, and stealing from vehicles.

There were 338 housebreakings on New Providence, 106 on Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini, and 78 on other Family Islands.

Stealing rose 19 percent, from 950 incidents in 2020 to 1,127 incidents last year.

The number of vehicles stolen also rose from 230 to 296, a 29 percent increase.

Rolle said the vehicle most commonly stolen was Nissan Notes, followed by Honda Accords in the Carmichael, northeastern, and the Cable Beach areas.

In response to crime trends, Rolle said police increased their presence, strengthened operations, strategically carried out stop and searches, and carried numerous search warrants, all netting results, and arrests.

Rolle said he was “cognizant of my time as the eighth commissioner of police”, and remains committed to exercising his duties without fear or favor.

He commended officers for their unwavering commitment to duty during the “most challenging policing era”.

Asked what challenges police faced last year, Rolle said armed robberies and murders challenged police due to the “easy availability of guns”, which remains a concern.

He said the police force has continued to work closely with its partners in the United States to reduce the number of illegal guns in The Bahamas, which is hoped to have a knock-on effect of reducing gun-related crimes.

Police seized 277 illegal firearms 3,430 rounds of ammunition last year.

A total of 135 suspects were arrested in connection with these illegal weapons.