Cat Island gets first COVID-19 cases, two residents confirmed positive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Cat Island, according to the island’s District Administrator Neil Campbell.

Campbell confirmed two residents traveled to New Providence over the weekend for testing after displaying symptoms, and remain there.

“At present, our initial protocols have begun and we ask for the community’s cooperation in our Contact Tracing Scheme,” Campbell advised residents in a notice.

“Honest verifiable [information] will allow us to better address our present situation.”

Campbell told Eyewitness News the island will be taking a zero tolerance approach in regards to violators of the order.

Today, the prime minister announced a two-week shutdown for Grand Bahama beginning Thursday after a recent surge in cases.

This is a developing story.

