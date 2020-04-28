Cases of “illegal” alcohol seized from Man Made Liquor Store

Store connected to Johnathon Ash curfew violation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Officers from the Customs Department seized multiple cases of liquor today from the same store that businessman Johnathon Ash had been fined for operating in violation of the 24-hour curfew.

Customs Comptroller Dr Geannine Moss told Eyewitness News the Man Made Liquor Store on Faith Avenue was found to be operating without a valid liquor license.

Officers could be seen carrying out boxes of rum from the store and loading it onto a large box truck shortly before noon.

Moss said officers entered the store along with key-holders of property and discovered a quantity of alcoholic beverages.

“It was determined that the premises were operating without a valid license to sell alcoholic beverages,” Moss confirmed.

“It was also suspected that said items are un-customed goods.

“[The] goods were seized and along with the RBPF, the Customs Department will address the alleged breaches”.

Ash was fined $7,000 in the Magistrate’s Court last week Monday for violating the emergency order curfew and operating a liquor store.

Ash, who was a key witness in the bribery trial of former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson, appeared before Magistrate Derrence Rolle-Davis and pled guilty on both charges.

He was reportedly arrested after video footage circulated on social media on Friday, showing a group of people standing in front of a liquor store.

During his interview with police, Ash acknowledged that it was him in the video at Man Made.

He reportedly told officers that he went to the establishment after receiving permission from the owner in order to secure the business.

Ash said the funds he received was not regarding the sale of liquor but to give to persons who had done work for him.

He told the court that he owns a trucking company and is considered an essential worker.

However, the prosecution insisted that at no point did he contact 311 to advise that he was leaving his home, nor did he follow protocol to register himself as an essential worker.