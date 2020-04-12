Case of COVID-19 found in Cat Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Cat Cay, Bimini.

The latest case is a 36-year-old woman, who is in isolation at home.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 47, with 38 confirmed cases in New Providence, 7 cases in Grand Bahama, and one each in Cat Cay and Bimini.

According to the MOH dashboard, another person was listed as recovered.

Based on the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) guidelines, health officials rely on test-based and non test-based strategy to determine whether a COVID-19 patient has recovered.

The test-based strategy requires the patient to have no symptoms, and produce a negative test result, while the other method requires a patient to exhibit no symptoms for at least seven days since the symptoms first appeared.

There are a total of six recovered cases to date.