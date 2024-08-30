Carnival Exec: “We’re here to stay” as New Celebration Key HQ opens

Marie McKenzie, Carnival Corporation’s Vice President of Global Ports and Caribbean Government Relations, said, “Carnival is the leading cruise brand in Grand Bahama. Last year, we brought over 330,000 guests to the beautiful shores of this Grand Bahamian community. Just so you know, we have always been here and will always be. Celebration Key represents a $600 million investment in Grand Bahama, which is the largest destination Carnival has built anywhere in the world.”

She added: “This is just one more milestone that solidifies the fact that we are staying here! So to bring this back to the original question, yes, it is most definitely happening.”

Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, said, “I look forward to Carnival’s continued presence in the Grand Bahama community for decades. As Carnival fosters a special bond with the residents, I hope our island secures a special place in the hearts of Carnival guests as a preferred destination, further strengthening your ties to The Bahamas.”

She added: “The government is excited about the future of Grand Bahama and the opportunities Celebration Key has created and continues to create for Bahamians. The project has already made a significant impact on the local economy through construction and employment, in addition to various workshops, information seminars, and community initiatives. And this is only the beginning—there’s so much more to come!”

Overall, the project is expected to generate over 700 permanent local jobs, including approximately 400 Bahamians hired directly by Carnival Corporation, to help welcome 2.2 million guests annually to Grand Bahama starting in 2025.

Rupert Hayward, Executive Director of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, stated: “We Grand Bahamians have faced a number of challenges in recent years, from successive devastating hurricanes to the impact of the global economic downturn on tourism and other key industries. Perhaps understandably, given these hurdles, when news came about Celebration Key and the hundreds of permanent jobs it would create, the huge increase in annual cruise guests, and the thousands of knock-on opportunities for Bahamian entrepreneurs—many thought it might be too good to be true. Swift and impressive progress has been made at the future site of Celebration Key, with the vast majority of the work undertaken by Grand Bahamian professionals.”

He added: “This office, right here in the heart of Freeport, is a powerful symbol of Carnival’s commitment to Grand Bahama, and of the Port Authority’s persistent efforts to attract world-class partners that can help ensure a bright and prosperous future for the island and all of its inhabitants. It is something that everyone can see, feel, touch, and get excited about.”

Brandon Culmer, Assistant General Manager of Celebration Key noted: “The opening of this office is not just a personal milestone but also a transformative moment for Grand Bahama. This building represents more than a new operational hub—it symbolizes a renewed commitment to elevating our island’s profile on the global stage. It stands as a beacon of our ambition to drive economic growth, create jobs, and offer unparalleled experiences to every traveler who visits our shores.”