Carnival Cruise Line cancels March 2021 sailings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While Downtown Nassau continues to remain a relative ghost town due to the absence of cruise lines, one major cruise line yesterday announced that it has extended the suspension of sailings for at least another month.

Carnival Cruise Line announced yesterday morning that it will be canceling all scheduled March 2021 sailings. The cruise line hopes to resume regular voyages, on at least a few ships, beginning in April of this year.

Last month, both Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International announced the suspension of sailings through the end of February 2021 for most of their global itineraries.

Both cruise lines released statements at the time explaining they were still working through the stringent guidelines set by the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before they can begin taking on paying passengers.

While The Bahamas has recorded some, albeit a drastically reduced number, of air arrivals, the high-volume cruise segment has been non-existent since the onset of the pandemic that saw numerous COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise lines and a shutdown of the sector.