CARICOM approves plan for inter-regional travel next month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — CARICOM has approved a strategy for a phased reopening of economies in the Caribbean Community, including the reopening of borders to intra-regional travel by next month.

The 50th meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) was held yesterday, and the council agreed to a framework that focuses on the development and adherence to defined metrics related to the COVID-19 virus, which will guide in the reopening process.

The council is made up of Trade Ministers and officials from member countries.

“The strategy recommends a graduated model that sees governments relaxing restrictions in a deliberate, phased and incremental manner based on the transmission risk profile of the pandemic in specified geographical locations, sectors or businesses,” the regional body said today.

“The framework suggests establishing a national public-private consultative mechanism to govern the relaunch of economic activity at the member state level; minimum standards which must be attained before the relaxation of restrictions and communications to build public trust.

“There is also the proposal for Certificates of Operation to be issued to businesses that have been verified to be compliant in the protocols established for the industry.”

The meeting was chaired by the Grenada Minister of Economic Development, Trade, Planning and Labour, the Honourable Oliver Joseph; with ministerial representation from most CARICOM Member States.