CARIBBEAN SOLIDARITY: Bahamas Cabinet reviewing how to assist St Vincent & Grenadines

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday he is monitoring the volcano eruptions in St Vincent and the Grenadines and advised that Cabinet will review the matter to see how to best assist.

The 4,049-foot La Soufrière volcano in St Vincent erupted on Friday, just hours after government officials ordered an evacuation of thousands of people from the surrounding communities.

The eruption of the volcano resulted in the island being blanketed with ash and forcing some 16,000 residents to evacuate their homes to cruise ships and safer parts of the island.

During a presentation in Parliament, Minnis said he has spoken to St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and assured him that he will “take the matter to Cabinet and we will offer whatever assistance we can”.

Another eruption, larger than the first, occurred around 4.15 am on Monday.

The eruption reportedly affected most livelihoods in the northern part of the island, with ash and lava flow hampering the movement of people and goods.

Volcanic ash continues to fall over the island and has subsequently impacted nearby countries, including Barbados — which has been experiencing a thick plume of ash, causing darkness.

Minnis said he has also spoken to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley about their cleanup challenges in the aftermath of the eruptions.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or death.