Car sales continue to be challenged by supply issues, local businessman says

“We have had delays in production like I have never seen before”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local auto dealer said yesterday that businesses such as his are continuing to be challenged by “unprecedented” logistical and supply shortage issues.

Ben Albury, Bahamas Bus & Truck general manager, noted that his sales would have been “fantastic” if he had available inventory.

He told Eyewitness News that while demand for vehicles has been steady this year, their availability has not.

“Demand has been extremely steady, however, locating product and supply is still very much a challenge,” said Albury.

“With my most popular model, I probably would have sold 50 for the year. Up until two weeks ago, I only had three shipped to me the entire year.

“We have had a lot of delays in production like I have never seen before.”

Albury noted that the widening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global supply chain.

He added: “There are challenges securing with different components as well as shipping and logistics issues; I mean, it’s unprecedented.

“It’s definitely been an interesting ride. If I were able to secure product myself, [sales] would have been fantastic.

“It’s been good to see that the demand is there. The banks have been aggressive in providing loans and working with people as well.”