Car retrieved from lake Cunningham, no bodies found

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities are appealing to members of the public to assist them in identifying the driver of a red Nissan March, license plate AS8738, which was retrieved from Lake Cunningham during the early morning hours of January 1, 2025; traffic cops say the vehicle reportedly veered off of John F Kennedy Highway, skidded over a grassy patch and into the lake.

Assistant Supt Demetria Capron told Eyewitness News today that police have not discovered a body in the lake as yet and are hopeful that someone might recognize the vehicle or license plate number to help solve this New Year’s Day traffic mishap.

Traffic cops have not yet classified this incident as a traffic fatality; however the incident, which occurred around 4:00 am on Tuesday, came just hours after a fatal crash on University Boulevard.

