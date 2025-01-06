Canadian Prime Minister resigns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his intention to resign from his positions as Leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister of Canada once the party completes its election of a new leader.

Trudeau announced his decision in a live statement on Monday where he suggested infighting played a role in his decision.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, l cannot be the best option in that election,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau has led the Liberal Party for 11 years and has held a nine-year term as Prime Minister of Canada having first been elected in 2015.

The next election is expected to take place in October of this year.