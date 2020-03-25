Cambridge exams cancelled but BJC and BGCSE still under review

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The worldwide cancellation of the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) does not affect the 2020 BJC and BGCSE examinations, the Ministry of Education advised today.

The Cambridge Assessment International Education issued a statement on Tuesday that due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to cancel the May/June 2020 sitting of IGCSE examinations in countries around the world.

However, in a statement this morning, the Ministry of Education said it is “closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in The Bahamas and will advise the general public of the new dates for all 2020 national examinations.”

“It is not our intention to disadvantage any student,” the statement continued.

“The safety of our population and the educational opportunities for all students are of paramount importance to the Ministry of Education.”

The Bahamas confirmed its fifth case of the virus yesterday on Grand Bahama.

The government has implemented a 24-hour curfew and border shutdown among additional measures to manage the spread of the virus.