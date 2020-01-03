Cable Bahamas warns users of phishing scams

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cable Bahamas has warned of ongoing attempts by cyber criminals to obtain information from its customers in the form of “phishing”, a common online scam that tricks unsuspecting victims into giving personal information.

A post circulating on social media using Cable Bahamas’ logo, and dated December 31, reads: ‘Dear Cable Bahamas user, Congratulations! You are one of the 100 users that we selected to receive the chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro Max or Apple iPhone X.”

The post appears to originate from the website greatassertion.club and includes a countdown to answer a series of questions to enter to win the purported gift.

Cable Bahamas referred to the post as a phishing scam and insisted it would never run such a promotion.

“We want to make sure all out subscribers are safe while browsing the Internet,” REV said in a Facebook post on December 31, 2019.

“Just a heads up to beware of phishing scams like this one.

“Please reference us before you click on anything that may look like this.

“REV will never run online promotion such as this one so please beware and browse with caution.”

Another pop-up advertisement, which purports to be ‘Cable Bahamas’ customer reward program’, advises users can win a iPhone Pro Max or Apple iPhone X for the “long use of services from Cable Bahamas”.

The post making the rounds on social media, which uses Cable Bahamas’ likeness and logo, advises that each Monday several users are randomly selected to take a “short survey” and in return are rewarded with a “chance to receive a valuable gift from out sponsors”.

However, the footnote of the advertisement in fine print, reads: “We are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Cable Bahamas, or any of its subsidiaries or its affiliates”.