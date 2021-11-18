Cable Bahamas CEO: 5G unlikely within next two years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cable Bahamas’ top executive said that while the company continues to plan and strategize for the introduction of 5G technology, it is not likely a priority within the next 12-24 months in terms of execution.

Franklyn Butler, the President, and chief executive of the Cable Bahamas Group said: “As far as 5G is concerned, we are certainly continuing to think and strategize towards a plan that includes 5G. Is it a priority in the next 12-24 months,I ’m not sure that it is in terms of execution but a lot of that is going to be dependent on the political directorate as they are in control of the spectrum.”

Butler continued: “Until that spectrum is agreed there is very little we can do from an execution standpoint. We will continue to partner with URCA and the government on what a future with 5G would look like.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis said last month during his 2021/2022 supplementary budget statement that the government plans to make the country 5G ready.

“We will make The Bahamas 5G ready through the establishment of a national fibre network,” Davis said.

“Government support is necessary to achieve 5G connectivity in the medium term. Without world-class communications infrastructure, the country’s growth potential is stunted.”

BTC CEO Andre Foster noted earlier this year that there is currently no real demand for a 5G network, therefore one will likely not be built in The Bahamas until 2022 or 2023.