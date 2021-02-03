Butler-Turner to be bestowed “Lady of the Manor” title for political achievements

LONDON, ENGLAND — The Commissions of Royal Manorial and Nobility Titles announced today that it will bestow Bahamian politician Loretta Butler-Turner with the “honorable title” of Lady of the Manor of Brayton in the County of North Yorkshire this year for her “outstanding career in politics”.

Butler-Turner, who made history as the first female leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition in 2016 in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is widely known for being a trailblazer and will be the first Bahamian woman to receive this manorial appointment.

The soon-to-be-appointed lady, who graduated from the New England Institute of Boston, Massachusetts, in 1987 with a Bachelor’s Degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Mortuary Science and Business Administration, became the first qualified Bahamian female mortician in The Bahamas.

Upon her return to The Bahamas, she rejoined her parents in the funeral business as a licensed funeral director, embalmer and business administrator. For over 25 years, she helped to successfully run the family-owned funeral business.

Over time, Butler-Turner eventually shifted her focus to national politics. Following the path of two generations before, she became the third generation of the Butler family lineage to enter public service and frontline politics. What’s also noteworthy is that she’s the grand-daughter of the first Bahamian governor general, Sir Milo Butler, and his wife, Caroline Lady Butler.

In 1998, Butler-Turner formally joined the Free National Movement (FNM) political party and served in various positions such as the executive member of the Women’s Association and deputy chairman of the Party. She was later elected to the House of Assembly for the Montagu Constituency in 2007 and was appointed minister of state for social development in the Ministry of Labour and Social Development in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham.

She was re-elected to the House in 2012 as the MP for Long Island and on May 23, 2012 she was elected as the deputy leader of the FNM, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

Butler-Turner is regarded as a civic and political activist who has a special understanding of social, community and Family Island development.

She is a strong advocate for the social welfare of all Bahamians, particularly defending the rights of children, women and those less fortunate.

She is also especially committed to business and economic development, especially the empowerment of small and medium-sized businesses, and the promotion of entrepreneurial opportunities and employment for young Bahamians, professionals and those engaged in various trades and crafts.

Butler-Turner is married to Edward Turner, a practicing attorney-at-law, and they have two children — Dr Elizabeth Turner and Edward Turner III. The family resides near the same historic neighborhood not far from the family homestead of Sir Milo.

She is a member of St Matthew’s Anglican Parish, a founding member of the National Heroes Committee, a founding member of the Zonta Club of New Providence and a member of the Long Islanders’ Association, to name a few. She currently serves as a board member of several businesses and non-profit organizations.