Business licensing hit by Registrar General dept. hack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Acting Controller of Inland Revenue Gaynell Rolle yesterday acknowledged that individuals applying for a new business license have experienced delays due to the breach at the Registrar General’s Department.

However, Rolle told Eyewitness News the challenges have been resolved “to a comfortable extent’.

She pointed to challenges impacting an individual’s ability to get approval for establishing a trade name- the first step in Inland Revenue’s online process for applying for a business license.

Those challenges stemmed from a hack of the Registrar General Department’s business registration platform earlier this year.

“There was a breach at the Registrar General’s Department and so there was limited access,” she continued.

“Even though we offer the assistance through our department via a link, that is still a function of the Registrar General’s Office. That was the delay.

“The people applying for a new business license were getting some delay in getting their names registered. That’s one of the first processes in applying for a business license. When a person applies for a business license they have to get a trade name approved.”

Rolle added: “That name is processed via the Registrar General’s system and because of the breach there was a backlog. That challenge has now been resolved to a comfortable extent.”