Business community anxious over lack of COVID-19 exit plan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The absence of a clearly articulated post COVID-19 plan is proving to be the greatest challenge the country is facing amid the devastating pandemic according to well known banker, noting that the absence of a 12-18 month strategy was only exacerbating public anxiety and concern.

Gowon Bowe, the Fidelity Group’s chief executive, told Eyewitness News that while the country is accustomed to occasional shutdowns due to hurricanes, it is not accustomed to having ‘no end in sight’.

“The greatest challenge that we are facing is the fact that there isn’t a clearly articulated post COVID-19 plan,” Bowe said.

“We have been told by the competent authority and ministers of health that we are going to have to learn to live with COVID and it is going to be with us for the foreseeable future until there is a consistent treatment or vaccine. What has not accompanied that is an actual plan for how the country will live with COVID-19.”

He said: “The increase in anxiety or concern is being driven by the fact that there isn’t a clear plan saying what life is going to look like for the next 12-18 months. That is not to say we have a perfect solution because things can change but it is important that you have evidence of a vision and plan as to how the country will balance health, economics and social well being.

“It does not have to be a 10 page plan but as a small country we have to be able to set out a plan for our citizens, visitors, businesses and other stakeholders to see and feel comfortable that there is a strategy even if it has to change.”

Bowe noted concerns from the businesses community have increased in recent weeks over the effects of repeated lockdowns and curfews.

He said businesses are even more concerned that they are expending resources without a clear indication of what to expect over the coming months.

“Once there is economic activity in the country money and resources will flow to it,” he continued.

“The harsh reality is the existing businesses are concerned that they will utilize resources where there is no return, have to shut their doors and see replacement entities take their business. Every time we have a hurricane that impacts the Bahamas we have gotten accustomed to shutting down the country for the days leading up to and the immediate days after. As a country we are used to having periods of complete shutdown.”

Bowe said: “What we are not used to is having no end in sight and while expending resources getting back up again. That is where the government has a role to play, not to say they are managing by touch or sight but similar to a pilot, flying by instruments. We need to have an understanding of where we are going and have our flight plan. Understandably it could change week but our decision making certainly needs to be more methodical.”

“There has to be a calming effect,” he added.

“There has to be a plan for how we foreshadow life being for the next 12 -18 months. It can’t be that every time there is a press conference you are holding your breath. If lockdowns are going to be our life for the next 12-18 months then make that clear.”