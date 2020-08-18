Burrows recommends govt. release detailed plan for reopening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Faith Ministries (BFM) Senior Pastor Dave Burrows has called on the government to publish another detailed plan and timeline for the reopening of the country.

Burrows asked officials to identify what specific markers could bring an end to the lockdown measures, among other restrictions.

“For example, if we reach a target of ‘x’ number of cases per day or week then we can return to curbside business,” Burrows wrote in a statement.

“If we meet another goal, restaurants may open outdoors etc.”

He said Bahamians need to know the projected path forward, while understanding such a plan would be subject to change.

In late April, the government revealed a five-plan to reopen the economy — ‘Phase 1a’ through ‘Phase 5’, the latter of which involved resuming tourism and reopening the country’s borders.

The plan detailed which sectors and services could resume in each phase, and which methods of business could be conducted, was void of specific timeframes or what factors would allow for each phase to be implemented.

“A measurable, methodical plan will at least offer the public some understanding of the general direction in which we are headed in, and we can assess whether we are meeting our targets or not, Burrows said.

“We understand that these are unprecedented and challenging times, but without an end goal in view, constant uncertainty will unravel into widespread anxiety and possibly even hopelessness.”

Burrows also called for the government to advise the public on what changes in strategy to the previous reopening, namely as it relates to tourism, will be made.

The country’s borders reopened to international commercial carriers on July 1.

Up to that point, there had been 104 confirmed cases for weeks.

However, since the opening there have been 1,211 confirmed cases across at least 10 islands.

Burrows asked: “What will be required in the future to mitigate against the potential surge we experienced when we first reopened?

“Will incoming tourists be restricted to staying on resort properties for the duration of their stay? Will Bahamians who travel abroad be subject to an automatic quarantine upon return? I believe that if the strategy is clearly spelled out it will increase the level of confidence and comfort of Bahamians in this process and ultimately the path forward.”

Support

The BFM senior pastor also asked the citizenry to support and pray for the government notwithstanding differing opinions, underscoring the “tremendous pressure” officials face as they seek the “right formula” to mitigate the spread and revive the country’s economy.

He said viable recommendations should be submitted or published for all to review and make assessments from.

“It is our right to criticize our leaders when we feel the right actions are not being taken, but if we criticize we should also present alternative options for consideration,” Burrows added.

“We live in parliamentary democracy and our system of government gives authority for elected officials to implement the policies that they deem best. Whether they are right or wrong is for us all to judge, but we cannot usurp their authority and therefore we have to hold them to account through the democratic process through whatever legal and lawful means are available at the time.”

He said it is left to everyone individuals to do the best they can within their rights and abilities to achieve “what we all want, which is a return to normal economic and social activity”.