Buddy Hield tests positive for coronavirus

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield was the second member of the team to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Hield is one of Sacramento’s most reliable options, averaging 19.8 points per game.

He will now have about two weeks quarantine and recover as the National Basketball Association (NBA) is set to open up camp in early July in Orlando for the resumption of the season.

Starting this week, NBA teams were allowed to return to team facilities and organizations are preparing for what is expected to be an abundance of positive tests incoming.

The Kings are one of 22 teams that are set to take part in the NBA restart next month.

Sacramento held a 28-36 record sitting 3.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference prior to the league’s suspension in March.