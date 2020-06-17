BTC’s JA company wins top awards with home garden kits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC’s New Providence Junior Achievement company took home top awards at the organization’s virtual end of year review ceremony.

BTC Horizon won the Product of the Year award for its self-contained home starter garden kits called ‘Garden Buddies’.

Some 500 of those kits have been purchased by the Ministry of Agriculture for use in primary schools, according to a press release, which noted kits sales have continued throughout the pandemic.

Horizon’s president Noel Seymour won President of the Year, Most Distinguished Achiever (MDA) and was awarded an $8,000 scholarship.

The ceremony was held on June 1.

Seymour said: “I feel elated that I was able to make my parents, my fellow achievers, the advisory team and BTC proud. My mantra this year was ‘you will only get out what you put in’. I am thrilled to see our company’s hard work acknowledged. I am really happy that BTC Horizon was able to win all of the major awards this year.”

Seymour encouraged students enrolling in the program next year to fully commit to the program.

“Treat Junior Achievement like it’s your personal business,” she said.

“Step out of your comfort zone and find creative ways to market and sell your product. You won’t win every competition, but you get experience and guidance for success.”

Noel is a graduating senior from St. Anne’s High School. In the fall, she will attend the University of The Bahamas and pursue studies in Veterinary Science.

Earlier this year, BTC Horizon achievers, Diamond Wilson, Da’Shante Bain and Gregranique Higgs also secured scholarships from Johnson and Wales as part of the program.

Last year, BTC’s Grand Bahama JA President, Ketora Clarke was awarded Most Distinguished Achiever and Most Outstanding President.

BTC has supported Junior Achievement since its inception over forty years ago.

BTC CEO Garry Sinclair said: “The entire BTC family is indeed ecstatic about BTC Horizon’s performance this year. They are definitely embracing our LLA philosophy ‘we do it best and we do it with spirit’. I am especially proud of our president, Noel Seymour, who was recognized for her leadership and fortitude.”