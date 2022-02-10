BTC to launch video essay competition in recognition of SID

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Users of the internet, especially children, are exposed daily to various threats, from cyberbullying to online predators and identity theft. The need to keep users safe while surfing the internet has taken off in more than 150 countries as they celebrate Safer Internet Day (SID) each February.

This year marks the 19th edition of SID, which aims to build awareness of emerging online issues and current concerns.

At BTC, this year’s focus for SID is on cyberbullying, online security and social engineering, and the company will launch a video essay competition that allows students in grades 4 to 9 to give their personal views on safe and respectful internet use, with a chance to win up to $1,000 in cash.

André Foster, chief executive officer at BTC, noted that it is important for the company to fully support Safer Internet Day as its staff and thousands of internet subscribers are exposed daily to various threats online.

“It’s so important for internet users, especially our children, to be aware of everything on the internet that could possibly harm them,” Foster said.

“There are so many instances where we log on to unsafe pages or freely give out personal information while making purchases, not realizing that we can suffer consequences.

“At BTC, we want internet users to be fully aware of their virtual surroundings. We want them to think twice about sharing information, photos and joining certain online groups.

“While we push internet safety every day, Safer Internet Day allows us to really focus on our students and to drive home the message that while it’s fun to be on the internet, it can also be an unsafe space.

“However, our initiatives planned always highlight the threats that students may be exposed to.”

BTC’s parent company, Liberty Latin America (LLA), has also launched Safer Internet Day activations across the region.

Thousands of LLA employees will partner with the company’s charitable foundations to celebrate the positive power of the internet with activities that will help raise awareness on safer internet use.

Felipe Ruiz Rivillas, VP of Information Security and CISO at Liberty Latin America, said: “All of our activities have been thoughtfully developed to help keep our customers, employees and communities safe as they navigate the Internet.

“We believe we have a responsibility to educate, connect, enable progress and help nurture communities in the region, and we are committed to doing that.”