BTC supports frontline heroes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to more than ten organizations as the company continues to provide support for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPE includes branded BTC reusable masks, face shields, body suits and locally made hand sanitizer.

The masks feature motivational quotes “Stronger, Safer, Together” and “BTC, Stay Safe”.

BTC CEO Garry Sinclair said: “At BTC, we believe that ‘kindness is as kindness does.’ As we learn to co-exist with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to support our every-day heroes on the frontline including our police and prison officers, grocery store employees as well as a number of community organizations.

“These heroes have been doing their part every day to render service to our communities and this is just one of the ways that we are saying thank you to them.”

Organizations receiving personal protective equipment include the Public Hospitals Authority, the Bahamas Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse (Grand Bahama), the Bahamas Department of Corrections, The Royal Bahamas Police Force, Grand Bahama, F.O.A.M, Great Commission Ministries, Department of Social Services, Grand Bahama and Lil General’s Convenience Store.

Susan Pratt, Director of Supplies Management at The Public Hospitals Authority said: “We are pleased to accept the donated personal protective equipment from BTC. The masks, coveralls and face shields are essential items needed as the public health care system continue to provide protection to all of our frontline workers.

“Once again the Public Hospitals Authority express gratitude to BTC for their continued support and commitment to all of our efforts in this global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

RBPF Superintendent Jeremy Henfield said: ” I’m excited to see that despite all that is going on in the country right now, BTC is still giving back, not only to the community but also essential workers during this pandemic. The donation will go a long way as we go about our daily duties interacting with persons”.

Director General for The Bahamas Red Cross, Sean Brennen said: “We would like to thank BTC for their kind donations of reusable masks, food, baby diapers, water and sanitary items to assist with our humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Commissioner Charles Murphy from the Bahamas Department of Corrections said: “We are thankful for the donations provided to our officers during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Prior to this, BTC made several donations to organizations and communities including hotlines for the Ministry of Health and RBPF; and, mobile devices for the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 task force and to the Rand Memorial Hospital to connect patients to their relatives.

Additionally, the company continues to support the Great Commission Ministries’ feeding program.