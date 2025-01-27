Watch ILTV Live
BTC sponsors Red Cross Ball

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – BTC proudly served as the title sponsor of the 51 st annual Bahamas Red Cross Ball, held on Saturday, January 25th at the Grand Ballroom of Atlantis Paradise Island.

The event themed, “Mystic Blossoms: An enchanted journey through Asia”, drew hundreds of attendees, and featured spectacular performances by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Pop Band, Da Rhythm Band and Blaudy.

BTC CEO, Sameer Bhatti expressed pride in supporting the organization, stating, “We are delighted to contribute to this major fundraiser that enables the Red Cross to continue to
provide care and support. BTC understands how important it is to give back and assist people in need, and we thank everyone who came to this year’s Ball to support a worthy cause. I commend the Red Cross Ball organizers for their work in the community and for executing another flawless and memorable event.”

BTC has already pledged its commitment as title sponsor for the upcoming 2026 ball.

Polls

Should Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis be nominated by the FNM as a candidate in the next election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

