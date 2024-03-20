BTC sponsors $300k for World Relays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has committed 300,000 dollars in sponsorship and is serving as the title sponsor of the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24.

The revelation was made Tuesday morning at a title sponsor announcement press conference at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium Event Hall.

Sameer Bhatti BTC CEO expressed his pride in the telecommunications company serving as lead sponsor. He adds that the partnership is just another testament to BTC’s commitment to the nation and sports.

BTC has served as the lead sponsor for the first three editions of the world relays, which were held in The Bahamas in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

These relays will serve as the qualifier meet for the Summer Olympics Games in Paris. World Relays Bahamas 24 is set for March 4 -5 at the Thomas A . Robinson National Stadium.