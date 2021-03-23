BTC reopens Grand Bahama offices 16 months after Dorian

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — BTC proudly reopened its 5,000-plus-square-foot Settlers Way employee complex on March 19, approximately 16 months following Hurricane Dorian.

The complex, which includes the company’s warehouse and fleet, was completely destroyed as a result of water damage.

The Settlers Way facility has been fully remodeled, and features a sleek open floor plan including two conference rooms, an employee lounge and a café. The completely wireless facility has social distancing markers in place and employees will use a digital appointment system to schedule a “hot desk” for days they go into the office.

BTC has implemented a flexible hybrid solution for employees on Grand Bahama, giving them the flexibility to choose when they work in office and when they work from home.

On hand for the opening were BTC CEO André Foster, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard and Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson.

Calling it a “blue letter day” in the company’s history, Foster said: “With just 19 days in office as CEO, I am really proud to be here as we open our completely renovated employee offices.

“We value our employees, who are a key reason for our success, and we want to ensure that they have the right type of environment to enable them to serve our customers.

“This is truly a turning point in our history — not just the reopening of this facility, but also a renewal of our commitment to support the growth and development of the Grand Bahama community.”

Pintard, who is also the member of Parliament for Marco City, congratulated BTC on the opening.

“What you are doing will help many Grand Bahamians as they recover,” he said. “We are proud of the work that BTC is doing and the philanthropic contributions that have been made to many of the schools throughout Grand Bahama, in particular in my constituency, and we are appreciative.

“A number of our constituents have benefitted from the partnership between BTC and Rotary as homes were gutted and retrofitted so that persons could return home. The work that you have done to return a sense of normalcy to persons by helping them to get back into their homes has gone a long way in lifting the spirit of this island.”

Thompson said: “I congratulate BTC on this important milestone for the company and for the GB community. Each step we take towards our recovery represents a boost of momentum and motivation for others.”

BTC continues to support the Grand Bahama community.

Following Hurricane Dorian, the Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) provided a $25,000 grant to World Central Kitchen to provide hot meals for people in need and a $50,000 grant to the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama for the treatment of the local water plant.

The foundation also donated $100,000 to One on One Educational Services to assist the Ministry of Education with online learning for displaced students.

BTC’s team members have assisted with numerous volunteer initiatives with local schools, including reading sessions, the provision of tablets and most recently a digital summit to mark Safer Internet Day last month.