BTC relaunches Magical Moments Reading Tour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC has launched its Magical Moments Reading Tour with double the experience.

Last Thursday, team members from both New Providence and Inagua played a special part in creating an engaging storytelling experience with students at local schools.

The initiative inspires students to do more reading by creating an interactive experience. Students are reminded through storytelling that there is excitement, an opportunity to build vocabulary, strengthen their analytical and critical thinking skills, make inferences, and even travel the world.

Tamara McKenzie, Communications Manager, read to fifth grade students at Centreville Primary School in New Providence while Anita Cartwright, BTC’s Customer Service Representative in Inagua read to grade four students at the Inagua All-Age School.

The students at Centreville Primary School were thrilled to listen to the adventures of a pair of twins in the book, Mitch and Amy. This story covers themes like sibling rivalry and also teamwork as the main characters face a school bully.

The reading group at Inagua All Age School listened attentively to an interesting twist to the classic tale, The 3 Little Pigs. But instead of pigs, they read The 3 Little Dassies, a tale of three sisters, Mimbi, Pimbi, and Timbi crossing a desert to build their homes.

Indira Collie, Senior Manager for Communications said that taking this hands-on approach is key to encouraging children to read more.

She said: “Parents and adults play a crucial role in our children’s development. It’s important to get involved, because it creates room for conversations to stem from what’s being read. It also makes reading much more exciting. In these moments, creativity is sparked, and that’s truly the essence of our Magical Moments Reading Tour.”

The company initially kicked off its reading tour several years ago, and each month it reaches students across the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic, BTC continued its reading program by utilizing online learning platforms to interact with students.

To date, the company has reached more than 100 schools in the country. BTC plans to recreate these interactive reading experiences within other schools throughout New Providence and the Family Islands as the Magical Moments Reading Tour continues.