BTC ramps up fiber buildout in GB and NP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More legacy copper services are slated to be decommissioned this week as BTC expands its fiber network throughout the country.

Starting April 8, BTC will decommission its copper services in three more communities in Grand Bahama and two areas of New Providence.

In Grand Bahama, copper services will be permanently shut down in Hudson Estates and Chesapeake and Heritage Subdivisions.

This latest turndown in the nation’s second city comes on the heels of a successful decommissioning exercise in the Sunrise Subdivision, Hawksbill, Wellington Pinder Heights, and Glenburn communities on March 9th.

Additional areas in Grand Bahama will be decommissioned in the coming weeks as the island prepares to position itself as the first “smart city” in The Bahamas, offering superfast fiber connectivity to thousands of BTC customers.

In New Providence, BTC will continue to expand its fiber footprint, decommissioning all copper services in Flamingo Gardens and Golden Isles.

“The installation of BTC’s fiber will give subscribers the opportunity to take advantage of faster and more reliable broadband services—not to mention more value for money,” said Drexel Woods, BTC Director of Technical Operations. “We are focused on delivering a better customer experience for those who upgrade.”

Customers who upgrade to fiber will be able to take advantage of 1 gig fiber connectivity as well as symmetrical upload and download speeds, which will not only stimulate growth within the orange economy but deliver a differentiated and reliable product experience.

BTC urges residents in these areas scheduled for decommissioning in Grand Bahama and New Providence to upgrade as soon as possible to fiber. BTC has teams in place to canvass these communities that are being upgraded, but the Company is urging customers to avoid disruptions in service, by visiting any retail store or contacting the company by phone or WhatsApp message at CALL-BTC (225-5282) to schedule an appointment to be upgraded.

During the upgrade, BTC will be providing a complimentary battery pack for continued landline and internet connectivity in the event of a power outage.

Already, more than 80% of New Providence has been fiberized, and the company is well on the way to completing its fiber rollout in Grand Bahama.

BTC has thus far installed fiber in Exuma, Grand Bahama, Abaco, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island and Crooked Island. An additional upgrade of internet services to supplement fiber will also be announced soon for residents of Eleuthera and Bimini.

Fiber has been installed in numerous communities in New Providence, including Pinewood Gardens, South Beach, Jones Heights, Pastel Gardens, Cowpen Road, Soldier Road, Sea Beach Estates, Westridge, Coral Harbour, Bacardi Road, Gladstone Road, Tropical Gardens, Gambier, Westwinds, Sandyport, Silver Gates, Jubilee Gardens, and Stapledon Gardens.