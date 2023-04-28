BTC makes its presence felt at 67th annual Exuma Regatta

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC officially kicked off its support of the National Family Island Regatta with a $10,000 sponsorship of . As thousands flocked to Elizabeth Harbour to be a part of the National Family Island Regatta, BTC made its presence felt on the ground, offering many deals for existing and prospective customers while touting the benefits of its broadband services.

Exuma’s 67th regatta was held April 18 – 22 in George Town.

“BTC has been a longtime sponsor of the National Family Island Regatta, and we are grateful and happy that BTC has partnered again with us this year,” said Danny Strachan, Chairman and Commodore of the National Family Island Regatta.

Strachan said BTC was also a part of history in the making as the Government used the platform of last week’s regatta to officially announce sailing as the country’s national sport last Friday, April 21.

According to Strachan, last week’s regatta in Exuma was dubbed as “the largest ever held,” with more than 80 boats participating in various sailing categories. “Also, if anyone had the opportunity to visit the site, one would get the impression that BTC was sponsoring the entire event as they had a very large presence on the ground,” Strachan said, adding that last week’s regatta was also a tremendous economic boost for the island and for various vendors on site, including BTC.

BTC occupied tent space at the regatta site featuring BTC-branded flags and banners. The company partnered with ZNS TV & Radio and Exuma’s 98.3 ‘The Blaze’ to promote special regatta plans. A special invitation was also given to BTC to have its representatives attend the exclusive Skipper’s party.

Those attending the regatta had the opportunity to purchase devices and mobile plans at special prices.

“Regattas are national events on the Bahamian social calendar, and a big part of our culture, so having our presence felt on the ground in Exuma as the largest telecoms operator in The Bahamas was important to us,” said BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti, while noting that the National Family Island Regatta in George Town is the country’s largest.

“Having sponsored the Exuma regatta for many years, our presence in Exuma last week gave us the opportunity to deepen and strengthen our connection with residents and forge new relationships as we continue to roll out fiber on the island.”

Thus far, fiber has been installed in George Town, Bahama Sound 11, 14 & 18; Forest, Farmer’s Hill, Staniel Cay and Black Point.

Fiber to the home will ultimately replace BTC’s copper network and allow users to experience a more robust service with faster internet speeds of up to 1 gigabite, more broadband, and a higher capability to stream.

Persons visiting the George Town Park in Exuma are also able to utilize the free BTC-powered Wi-Fi that was installed last August in conjunction with BTC’s partnership with the Government and its ParkConnect initiative.