BTC joins New Providence Ecology Park financial initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) participated in the Insurance and Financial Expo held by its long-standing partner, New Providence Ecology Park, last week.

The New Providence Ecology Park recognized March as the month for its Financial Initiative and BTC joined as one of the organizations at the Expo to help with training employees on how to save and invest.

BTC presented value-packed plans and devices during the event on March 30.

Wayne Rolle, a B2B Sales Agent at BTC and manager for New Providence Ecology Park’s account, said that the team will be looking to connect with some of the New Providence Ecology Park’s partners to see how best BTC can assist with services and to create a better relationship.

This event marked BTC’s first stop on its small business focused road show that seeks to foster relationships and connect the company with local businesses.