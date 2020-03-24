BTC increases broadband speeds during COVID-19 shutdown

Company installs 10GB Data Link to overextend capacity at no additional cost

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC has announced a number of offerings to ‘keep the country connected’ during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, the company said it has increased broadband speeds at no additional cost, among other initiatives.

BTC has introduced a virtual store, added double data to mobile plans, offering twenty-three free television channels for a limited time and is continuing installations and repairs, all in an effort to keep the country connected.

BTC CEO Garry Sinclair said: “Our customers are our number one priority. And, given the current measures implemented by Government, people want to be in touch now more than ever, which is why we want to ensure that we enable connectivity and collaboration during this time.”

“Last week, we proactively installed a new 10GB data link to boost broadband capacity for all fiber to the home (FTTH) customers and we’ve increased broadband speeds at no additional cost to make it easier for students to study and parents to work from home.”

In addition to increasing broadband capacity, BTC is offering double date.

“With the increased need for speed and connectivity, BTC is now providing all business and residential postpaid customers with double data in their plans at no additional cost,” the statement read.

“$15, $25 and $60 prepaid combo plan users will also benefit from double data.”

BTC’s retail stores are closed; however its teams are available via its newly launched virtual store.

Customers can access an array of services from the comfort of their homes.

These include: purchasing mobile phones and having them delivered to their door; signing up for landline, internet and mobile services; upgrading packages and plans; Topping Up and Paying Bills.

The company is also offering 23 free Channels on Flow TV through April 30, BTC is providing the following Flow TV channels for free:Disney JR, Disney XD, Animal Planet, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Civilization, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Game Show Network, Space, TruTV, TV One, Boomerang, Duck TV, Tooncast, Fox Movies, Fox Action, Fox Action (West), Fox Family, Fox Family (West), Fox 1, Fox 1 (West), Fox Classics, Fox Comedy, and Fox Cinema.