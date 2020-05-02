BTC HORIZON INTRODUCES “GARDEN BUDDIES” INITIATIVE

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An initiative by Junior Achievement company BTC Horizon, well before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, has given locals the option to grow select produce items on their own.

“Garden Buddies” is the product and it consists of vegetable seeds with soil in a compostable container. BTC Horizon has touted the product as an easy solution for local residents looking to start their own mini-farm.

In order to entice Bahamians, the group said it picked items that are a part of everyday Bahamian cuisine including okra, thyme and pepper scotch bonnet.

BTC Horizon President Noel Seymour is a senior at St. Anne’s School. Seymour spoke with Eyewitness News anchor Kendeno Knowles in a Skype interview and said her company sold just under 350 in one evening.

