BTC fiber customers get complimentary major speed increase

350 miles of fiber nationwide now country’s largest fiber network, company claims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC’s fiber to the home (FTTH) customers are benefitting from a major speed increase to their existing fiber services at no additional cost with faster-than-ever broadband speeds, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Effective May 17, all fiber (broadband stand-alone) customers have been upgraded to a minimum of 100Mbps. This comes following an expansion of BTC’s fiber network spanning across many islands of The Bahamas. BTC now boasts not only the largest fiber network, but also the fastest speeds available to Bahamians whose neighborhoods have been upgraded to its FTTH network. As the Bahamas’ telecommunications carrier of choice, the company continues to expand its fiber network footprint to more than 41,000 residents across The Bahamas, adding hundreds of miles of fiber expansion throughout the archipelago in recent months.

Commenting on this major accomplishment for the company, BTC CEO Andre Foster said: “This is truly a game-changer for BTC. We are doing what no other telecoms provider has ever done.

“Each fiber customer will now receive a minimum of 100Mbps, and customers are getting up to 600Mbps on our top-tier plans. This is definitely a first for BTC and for The Bahamas.

“Despite setbacks due to the pandemic, we continued the expansion of our fiber network, in keeping with our commitment to connect more households to our future-proofed network. We’ve also bolstered connectivity in our current footprint to enable faster, more resilient and reliable internet for our residential customers.”

Newly upgraded communities on New Providence include Sunshine Park, Flamingo Gardens, Faith Avenue, Carmichael Road, Gladstone Road and Coral Harbour. BTC has also expanded its fiber network to reach Fortune Bay on Grand Bahama. The islands of Bimini, San Salvador, Rum Cay and Ragged Island are all fully fiberized. Earlier this year, BTC expanded its fiber coverage to span the Exuma cays including Black Point, Staniel Cay, Bahama Sound and Forest. The Seabeach community in Western New Providence was also upgraded in late 2020.

Foster continued: “We are committed to providing a superior broadband experience, which powers connections for families, businesses and communities, enabling them to seize new opportunities for success.

“This is only the beginning as we are currently upgrading over 100 communities in Andros, Cat Island, Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma and Long Island.

“Not only are we the only provider to deploy fiber connectivity in every island, we also provide the best value. We listen to our customers and want to meet their demands, so we continue to be hard at work innovating new products and creating better solutions to satisfy their needs.

“This major network upgrade now allows us to offer a myriad of new solutions which we will roll out in the coming weeks.”

BTC is continuing its upgrade for all customers within its fiber footprint from copper to fiber. Contact BTC’s virtual store at 424-SHOP or 577-SHOP or visit any BTC retail store nationwide for more information.