BTC fiber build-out in Grand Bahama more than 90 percent completed

Copper services to be decommissioned in more areas.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-As Grand Bahama prepares to position itself as the first “smart city” in The Bahamas, BTC continues to move full steam ahead to install its superfast fiber technology, thus decommissioning more legacy copper services in the coming weeks.

A total of ten areas in Grand Bahama have been decommissioned thus far. These include Glenburn, Hawksbill, Sunrise Sub, Wellington Heights, Chesapeake, Heritage, Hudson Estates, Yorkshire, Regency Park, and Pinta Avenue.

The next decommissioning exercise is scheduled for June 17th, and will include the areas of Midshipman Road, Blockade Drive, and Fortune Cay. After this period, a total of 17 areas will remain, and the company is targeting mid-September to have the entire island decommissioned to fully place its focus on fiber.

“We are thrilled with the progress of our fiber rollout and the growing number of customers connecting and enjoying our services as the leading fiber provider in The Bahamas,” said Dominic Petty, BTC’s Executive Senior Manager for the Northern Bahamas. “We are excited about the prospect of achieving 100 percent fiber coverage in Grand Bahama soon, and shortly thereafter, fully decommissioning our copper infrastructure on the island. Everything has been running smoothly, and we plan to accelerate our customer connections across the island in the coming days.”

BTC urges residents in areas scheduled for decommissioning in Grand Bahama to upgrade as soon as possible to fiber. The company has teams in place to canvass these communities that are being upgraded but is also urging customers to avoid service disruptions, by visiting any retail store or contacting the company by phone or WhatsApp message at CALL-BTC (225-5282) to schedule an appointment to be upgraded.

During these upgrades, BTC will provide a complimentary battery pack for continued landline and internet connectivity in the event of a power outage.

Meanwhile, BTC continues its aggressive rollout of fiber in various communities of Grand Bahama, and the island is more the 90 percent fiberized. The company is now in the process of accessing lines that run behind hard-to-access properties as well as completing the necessary underground work to install fiber.

BTC is focused on delivering a truly reliable customer experience with its superfast, unstoppable, fiber, which offers faster speeds, and more reliable service, not to mention more value for money.

BTC is also the only telecom provider in The Bahamas to offer 1gig fiber connectivity and symmetrical speeds, which has proven to be a game changer for residential customers and content creators.

With symmetrical speeds, customers will experience the same upload speeds as download speeds, marking a complete revolution for customers and stimulating growth within the orange economy.

The end goal, however, is to deliver a differentiated and reliable product experience for all users.