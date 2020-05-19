BTC donates mobile devices to the Rand Memorial Hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – BTC has donated mobile devices to the Rand Memorial Hospital to facilitate patient contact with their relatives as visitors are not allowed in the hospital during this time.

In a statement, the company flagged its commitment to supporting the community particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At BTC, we believe that heart is more than something you have, it’s something you share,” said CEO Garry Sinclair.

“We understand the need for people to be connected now more than ever and more importantly for persons who have relatives and loved ones who they cannot visit in hospitals and nursing homes. The decision to provide the mobile devices to the Rand Memorial Hospital was a no brainer We trust that families and friends will be able to connect with their loved ones frequently while they are in hospital to give them some comfort.”

BTC donated eight mobile devices with SIM cards and phone credit.

A similar donation was made to the Ministry of Health a few weeks ago, to assist the COVID-19 task force.

Sandra Mortimer-Russell, Deputy Administrator for the Rand Memorial Hospital said: “Regrettably during this unprecedented pandemic, it is mandatory that visitor restrictions are fully enforced. Reaching out to people and loved ones, is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety, depression, loneliness and boredom particularly during hospitalization.

“The Executive Management team, staff and most important, our patients, are most appreciative of this kind gesture and partnership with BTC.”

According to a statement, BTC has also assisted the Ministry of Health, by providing the 311 toll-free hotline enabling residents to contact their team directly.