BRUSHING IT OFF: PS says “move on” from PM’s quarantine breach admission controversy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Press Secretary Clint Watson said yesterday that the government wants to put to rest and move on from the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis’s admission to breaking quarantine last month.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Watson said: “We want to put this to rest. At no time did the prime minister — who was vaccinated, boosted and tested negative three times in a row — represent a transmission risk to others, nor had been ordered to quarantine.

He chose to quarantine. There is really nothing more to be said on this issue. – Permanent Secretary Clint Watson

“He chose to quarantine. There is really nothing more to be said on this issue.

“Those are the facts and the Bahamian people have not asked us to move forward with it.

“We have given the facts and, for the Bahamian people’s sake, we want to move on.”

Davis admitted at a memorial service for the murdered husband of former Cabinet Minister Melanie Griffin that he broke quarantine to pay for Christmas gifts at Leon Griffin’s store not long before Griffin was shot dead outside his Winton home.

At the time, the mandated quarantine period for people exposed to COVID-19 was 14 days.

According to the Health Rules passed by the Davis administration in 2021, breaking quarantine is an offense that carries a fine of $500.

However, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has insisted that at no time did Davis breach COVID-19 quarantine regulations.

Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville later offered another take on the incident, but also maintained that the quarantine was self-imposed to begin with.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has blasted Davis over the incident, calling the actions and public admission “irresponsible”.

Former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands, who resigned as health minister over an admitted breach of COVID protocols just months after the pandemic began in 2020, has asserted that the “honorable thing to do” would be for Davis to resign.

But Watson said yesterday there is more to be highlighted in the government’s efforts in the COVID-19 fight, improvements in the healthcare system and investments in healthcare infrastructure.

“We want to move on from this. The Bahamian people want us to move on from this,” said Watson.