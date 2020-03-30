British Colonial Hilton makes the call to temporarily lay-off staff

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The British Colonial Hilton has decided to temporarily lay-off its staff for eight weeks as the COVID-19 fall-out in the hotel and tourism sector continues to affect impact workers in the country’s number one industry.

Employees were informed in a letter yesterday by Christal Grant, the hotel’s Human Resources director.

“Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and the most recent announcements by the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, our business continues to be significantly impacted,” it read.

As a result, the hotel has informed employees that they will be laid-off at the end of their present leave or last scheduled leave.

Similar to actions announced by Atlantis, the hotel noted that it will provide unionized employees with an ‘ex gratia’ payment this month which will be funded via the Health and Welfare Trust Fund.

It was noted that the first payment will be before the end of the month and the Fund’s trustees will give consideration to another payment ‘at a later date’.

Last week, Atlantis advised its staff that all bargaining unit employees will receive an “ex-gratia” cash payment in April, meaning the resort is paying staff despite not being under any legal obligation to do so at this time.

That payment will be funded by the Health and Welfare Trust Fund but will be facilitated by Atlantis and deposited directly into the bank accounts of employees.

Additionally, all full time, non-union workers will receive an ex-gratia weekly payment equivalent to 50 per cent of their base pay for up to 60 days.