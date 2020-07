JUST IN: Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen has denied reports of 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grand Bahama today.

When asked around 3pm whether health officials were investigating any new COVID-19 cases on the island, Brennen said: “No.”

The island has undergone a surge of new infections in recent weeks.

As of yesterday, there were 153 confirmed COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas.

There have been 49 new infections since July 1.