BREAKING: Valley Boys resign over Boxing Day protest

Group plans to boycott upcoming parades managed by JCNP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Valley Boys has resigned from the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Limited (JCNP) after issuing an ultimatum over the 2019 Boxing Day Parade results.

The Shell Saxons Superstars were named the official winners of both the 2019 Boxing Day Parade and the New Year’s Junkanoo Parade at a press conference on Monday.

The Valley Boys were named the unofficial winners in the ‘A’ group category for the Boxing Day parade but the results were disputed, and the matter was sent to the Independent Review Committee ( IRC).

“On Friday past the JCNP received an ultimatum from The Valley Boys Junkanoo group stating that if the IRC and it’s subsequent recommendations are allowed, they will no longer participate in the upcoming parades that is managed by the JCNP,” the JCNP said.

“(Monday) the Valley Boys followed up by submitting electronically a letter of resignation with immediate effect.”

