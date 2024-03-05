BREAKING: Prosecution drops all charges against Rashae Gibson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In an unexpected turn of events, the prosecution has dropped all fraud and bribery charges against Rashae Gibson, the cousin of sitting Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson, in the ongoing high profile bribery trial in the Supreme Court.

Rashae Gibson was charged with bribery and fraud back in 2022.

She was previously standing trial alongside Adrian Gibson MP and former Water & Sewerage (WSC) Chairman, Elwood Donaldson Jr., the corporation’s former general manager, Jerome Missick, Joann Knowles and Peaches Farquharson.

This is a developing story.