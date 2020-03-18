BREAKING: DPM announces COVID-19 social safety net

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest has announced in Parliament fiscal plans for a COVID-19 safety net.

Turnquest said the government will allocate an additional $11 million to cover detection treatment and other COVID19 activities.

He said $4 million will be allocated to provide social support for workers directly impacted by the virus.

This assistance will also target hotel workers who will be impacted. The government will also allocate $10mil. to provide for temporary unemployment benefit administered through NIB for self employees persons working in the tourism industry such as straw married venders, jet ski workers and more.

Govt. will offer a sponsored gift assistance of $200 per week for eight weeks. Workers must be registered with NIB in order to receive assistance.

This is a developing story.