Breakfast Program Expanded

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The Ministry of Education’s National School Breakfast pilot program is being expanded to five additional schools in eastern and western New Providence.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin during a press conference Friday, said that since the implementation, attendance in the participating schools has shot up by 3.9 percent in New Providence and 7.2 percent in the Family Islands.

According to Minister Hanna-Martin, as of February 2024 the pilot program has served some 55,000 meals throughout the country.

The additional schools: C.W Sawyer Primary, Yellow Elder Primary, Stephen Dillet Primary, E.P Roberts Primary and Woodcock Primary