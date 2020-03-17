BPL undecided about suspending disconnections

WSC places indefinite moratorium on water disconnections

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Chairman Dr Donovan Moxey said the power provider has not made a decision on whether it will follow suit with the Water and Sewerage Corporation and suspend disconnections amid the threat of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He was responding to a question from Eyewitness News.

“We have made no decisions on that,” Moxey said.

“I would have to refer any questions to the CEO and the public relations department, but we’ve made no decisions specific to that.”

A significant number of residents in New Providence and the Family Islands have water wells, which run on electricity.

He continued: “We do have a board meeting on Tuesday this week and we do have a number of items to discuss, including the impact of the Coronavirus. And so, until then, I have no comments at all.”

In a statement Sunday, WSC Executive Chairman said given the impact of the virus on the world and the importance of potable water in combating the disease, it is important that residents have access to fresh water.

“Our people should not and ought not be without water,” said Gibson, adding that no WSC workers are authorized to disconnect any home or building at this time.

“Again, all disconnections are halted until further notice.”

The executive chairman advised that all related publications, public announcements, and social media pronouncements and related work orders are cancelled with immediate effect.

The first case of the virus, which causes COVID-19 was confirmed Sunday, after a 61-year-old Bahamian presented to Princess Margaret Hospital with symptoms of a fever and cough.

In a national address Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis declared the country’s response to the global spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) is “the greatest national priority”.

He urged anyone who may be sick to stay at home; to stay away from large crowds and gatherings, and avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

Common signs of coronavirus infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Health experts have advised members of the public to wash their hands frequently with soap and for at least 20 seconds, covering their mouth and nose with a flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing, and avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes.