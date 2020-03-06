BPL to get out of base load generation, says Bannister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) intends to get out of the base load generation business on New Providence in the next two years, according to Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

Bannister noted the move will open the market for Bahamian independent power producers during remarks at a First Fire Ceremony for BPL’s new GE TM2500 engine.

“It is BPL’s stated intention to get out of the base load generation business for the island of New Providence in the next two years,” he said.

“The government supports this move as it will open the market for Bahamian businesses to participate in the independent power producer section. BPL also intends to create a mix of generation assets; sources that will take advantage of renewable energy and allow for a reduction of the company’s carbon footprint.”

Bannister said Ragged Island’s micro-grid model, will guide planned projects for the islands of Andros, Eleuthera and Inagua.

“Together with the Ragged Island, these plants will serve as a learning laboratory for BPL to better understand how to cost effectively implement solar solutions in The Bahamas,” he said.

“As a government we are investing $100 million in solar projects in The Bahamas over the next five years. We intend to ensure that the abundant natural resources of The Bahamas are captured and exploited in a sustainable way starting with our natural sunlight.”