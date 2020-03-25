BPL suspends disconnections until March 31

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Power and Light announced yesterday that it will immediately suspend disconnections until March 31 as thousands of Bahamians are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement comes after the government implemented a 24-hour curfew and border shutdown on Tuesday.

In a statement advising the public, BPL said along with the suspension of disconnections, it has also suspended operations at its Mall of Marathon location.

BPL the measures are being instituted in support of the government’s efforts to protect Bahamians.

The power company however further advised that, “in order to help our customers avoid disconnections, we reiterate that there are many ways in which our customers can pay their bills.”

The Bahamas confirmed its fifth case of the virus yesterday.

Public health officials are encouraging residents to stay home as they monitor the spread of the virus and are continuing to advise sanitary habits such as washing your hands frequently and using hand sanitizer when possible.

A significant number of residents in New Providence and the Family Islands have water wells, which run on electricity.

The Water and Sewerage Corporation announced earlier this month that all disconnections would be halted until further notice.