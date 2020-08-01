BPL shutdown in eastern New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd (BPL) has advised that three of its feeders have been shut down due to hurricane conditions.

According to a statement, the feeder for the eastern-most portion of the Eastern Road was shut down first at 10.56pm Friday.

“At 11.16pm Friday, a controlled shutdown was executed in the Winton Highway area,” it read.

“At 11:47pm Friday, a controlled shutdown was executed for the Seabreeze area.

“There are a number of other isolated outages that our teams are dealing with as safety concerns permit.

It added: “BPL continues to execute its approved hurricane plan and reminds customers that regular updates will be issued via news outlets and social media.”