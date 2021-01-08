BPL “shoring up” generation fleet with rental units until Station D is complete

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPC) has acquired four rental generation units to “shore up” its generation supply until the new Station D is completed, according to the company’s Director of Public Relations K Quincy Parker.

The new Station D will house just over 100 megawatts (MW) of new power at the Clifton Pier Power Station.

The company recently issued a notice indicating road closures to accommodate the transporting of four 96-tonne engines from Arawak Cay Port to the company’s Blue Hills Power Station between January 7 at 11pm and January 10.

The company noted that the engines are rental units aimed at bolstering BPL’s generation fleet, with SunOil having participated in the bidding process in May 2020 and winning the bid to provide power through rental.

The engines will use propane as their fuel source, leading to lower emissions and facilitating a lower fuel cost.

“These engines will shore up BPL’s generation supply until the new Station D is completed. Additionally, these engines are more fuel-efficient than the Agrekkos, as well as burning a cleaner fuel,” Parker told Eyewitness News.

He added: “This is an effort to ensure that we continue to deliver safe, reliable and affordable electricity to our customers.”