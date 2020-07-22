BPL: More than 2,000 businesses in arrears

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Quincy Parker, Bahamas Power and Lights’s director of communications, yesterday confirmed 2,371 business accounts are in arrears.

Parker revealed the corporation has disconnected 362 residential customers who had already been three months in arrears for more than $500 on April 1.

Disconnections resumed on July 6, and the sum does not reflect customers who may have been disconnected this week.

In a statement, Parker clarified the total number of customers in this category is 11,399.

There are 488 customers who have more than 90 days in arrears since April 1, and 559 customers enrolled in the BPL COVID-19 Relief Programme, he said.

Those customers will be up for disconnection unless they bring their accounts current or enroll in a payment plan by July 28.