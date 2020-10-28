BPL clarifies just over 3,000 customers remain disconnected for nonpayment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) yesterday clarified that there are just over 3,000 customers who remain without power due to disconnection.

The BPL statement read: “Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) wishes to clarify information in the public domain regarding disconnections: in response to inquiries about the number of disconnections performed between July 1, 2020, and October 15, 2020, BPL confirmed that the number of disconnections was 8,741.

“The number of disconnections, taken in isolation as it was, is perhaps misleading, given that the same account might be disconnected and reconnected multiple times.”

The company added: “For this reason, BPL wishes to clarify that up to October 23, 2020, the number of customers who remain without power due to disconnection is 3,011. That represents 2,542 residential customers and 469 “other” customers.”

Works Minister Desmond Bannister recently told Eyewitness News that he had asked Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to provide him with the figures on how many disconnections the company has carried out since July.

He said “there’s no way” the company could have disconnected nearly 9,000 consumers as reported last week.

Back in July, the company announced that it would immediately resume the disconnection of electricity services of residential customers who had $500 or more in arrears for more than 90 days as of April 1.